COVID-19 cases in PHL breach 904,000 mark with addition of 11,429 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases breached the 904,000 mark on Thursday, April 15, after the Department of Health reported 11,429 additional cases.

DOH data showed of the total 904,285 cases, 183527 were active.

Of these, 96 percent were mild, 2.8 percent asymptomatic, 0.4 percent critical, 0.5 percent were severe, and 0.3 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 705164 including the 856 additional ones.

Over 100, or 148, more deaths, were reported, pushing the COVID-19 death toll to 15,594.

The Philippines is battling a surge in COVID-19 cases, prompting the Palace to impose community quarantines in specific areas to limit the movement of people.

The NCR Plus area, for instance, which covers Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan, and Rizal are under a modified enhanced community quarantine, the second-strictest form of community quarantine.

Also under the MECQ are Santiago City, Isabela, Quirino province and Abra.

The MECQ is expected to last until the end of the month.

The following, on the other hand, are under a general community quarantine:

Cagayan

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Batangas

Quezon province

Tacloban City

Iligan City

Davao City

Lanao Del Sur

The rest of the country is under a modified general community quarantine.