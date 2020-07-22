COVID-19 cases in PHL breach 72000 mark with 1594 cases reported today

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country breached the 72000 mark on Wednesday, July 22, after the Department of Health reported 1594 cases.

The DOH said of the 72,269 total COVID-19 cases, 46,803 are active cases, of which 90.1 percent are mild, 9 percent asymptomatic, 0.5 percent severe, and 0.4 percent critical.

The 1594 cases reported on Wednesday were from total tests done by 78 out of 89 labs.

Of this number, 971 came from Metro Manila, 252 from Cebu, 53 from Zamboanga del Sur, 35 from Negros Occidental and 26 from Rizal.

Over 300, or 342, recoveries were reported today, bringing the total to 23623.

Six additional deaths brought the total to 1843.

The Palace has said Metro Manila may revert to a modified enhanced community quarantine if COVID-19 cases reach 85,000 by July 31.