COVID-19 cases in PHL breach 371,000 mark; 245 more recover

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 371,000 mark on Monday, Oct. 26, after the Department of Health reported 1607 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 371630 total cases, 9.8 percent or 36,333 were active.

Of these, 82.6 percent were mild, 10.9 percent were asymptomatic, 4.1 percent were critical, and 2.3 percent were severe.

The DOH said Davao City had the most additional cases reported today, with 90, followed by Cavite with 88, Rizal with 74, Negros Occidental with 68, and Quezon with 68.

Recoveries rose to 328, 258 including the additional 245 ones.

The DOH said this was 88.3 percent of the total COVID -19 cases.

The death toll stands at 7039, including the 62 additional ones.

The DOH said this was 1.89 percent of the total COVID-19 cases.

The DOH reported updates on the COVID-19 cases in the country in a slightly different way, including percentages of the total in each category.

The department said the “enhanced” COVID-19 reporting was to “simplify complex data” for the public.

“Through the information that the DOH will communicate, the public will be more informed and empowered as they conduct their daily affairs instead of succumbing to fear, panic and anxiety during the health crisis,” the DOH said.