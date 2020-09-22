COVID-19 cases in PHL breach 291,000 mark with 1635 newly-announced cases

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 291,000 mark on Tuesday, Sept. 22, after the Department of Health reported 1635 cases.

The DOH said of the total 291,789, 56097 were active.

Of these, 86.4 percent were mild, 9.2 percent asymptomatic, 1.3 percent severe, and 3.1 percent critical.

Of the 1635 newly-announced cases, 583 came from Metro Manila, 102 from Cavite, 97 from Iloilo, 67 from Rizal, and 57 from Cebu.

The DOH said 88 percent of the 1635 or 1435 occurred within the last 14 days.

Recoveries rose to 230,643 including the 450 reported today.

Fifty deaths were reported today, bringing the total to 5049.