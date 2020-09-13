COVID-19 cases in PHL breach 261,000 mark; 20,472 additional recoveries reported today

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 261,000 mark on Sunday, Sept. 13, after the Department of Health reported an additional 3372 cases.

The DOH said of the 261,216 total cases, 49,277 were active.

Of these, 87.6 percent were mild, 8.8 percent asymptomatic, 1.4 percent severe, and 2.2 percent critical.

Of the 3372 newly-reported cases, 1307 came from Metro Manila, 240 from Cavite, 207 from Laguna, 199 from Negros Occidental, and 145 from Bulacan.

Recoveries rose to 207,568 after the 20,472 reported today.

Earlier, the DOH said it would report reconciled numbers based on time-based recoveries every Sunday.

Under the time-based application of recoveries recommended by the World Health Organization, some COVID-19 patients are considered recovered after a specific period of time of isolation.

Additionally, in the Philippines, a physician’s go-signal is needed for a patient to be considered recovered.

Deaths rose to 4,371 after the 79 reported today.