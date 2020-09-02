COVID-19 cases in PHL breach 226,000 mark; recoveries rise to 158,610

(Eagle News) — The number of COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 226,000 mark on Wednesday, September 2, after the Department of Health reported an additional 2,218 cases.

Of the 226440 total cases, the DOH said 64207 were active.

Of these, 91.2 percent were mild, 6.4 percent asymptomatic, 1.0 percent severe, and 1.4 percent critical.

The DOH said the 2218 additional cases were from results of tests done by 102 out of 110 labs.

The department said of the additional cases reported today, 1163 came from Metro Manila, 112 from Laguna, 107 from Cebu, 82 from Iloilo, and 81 from Negros Occidental.

Recoveries rose to 158,610 with the 609 additional ones reported today.

Twenty-seven additional deaths brought the death toll to 3,623.

Metro Manila has been retained as a general community quarantine area until the end of the month.

Apart from Metro Manila, Batangas and Bulacan remain under the less strict GCQ.

They are joined by Tacloban and Bacolod.

Iligan, on the other hand, was placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine from Sept. 1 to Sept. 31.

The rest of the country is under a modified general community quarantine.