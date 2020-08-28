COVID-19 cases in PHL breach 209,000 mark with 3,999 additional cases

(Eagle News) — The number of COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 209,000 mark on Friday, Aug. 28, after the Department of Health reported 3,999 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the 209,544 total cases, 71745 were active, of which 91.2 percent were mild, 6.8 percent asymptomatic, 0.8 percent severe, and 1.2 percent critical.

The DOH said the 3,999 additional cases were from results done by 101 out of 110 labs.

Of these, 2097 were from Metro Manila, 178 from Laguna, 138 from Cavite, 132 from Batangas, and 125 from Cebu.

Over 500, or 510 recoveries, were reported today, bringing the total to 134474.

Ninety-one additional deaths pushed the death toll to 3325 today.

University of the Philippines researchers have forecast COVID-19 cases would reach 375,000 by the end of September.

Metro Manila is expected to be under a general community quarantine until Aug. 31.