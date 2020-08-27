COVID-19 cases in PHL breach 205,000 mark with 3,249 additional cases

(Eagle News) — The number of COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 205,000 mark on Thursday, Aug. 27, after the Department of Health reported 3249 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 205581 cases, 68357 were active, of which 91.3 percent were mild, 6.6 percent asymptomatic, 0.8 percent severe, and 1.2 percent critical.

The 3249 additional cases were from results of tests done by 98 out of 110 laboratories.

Of these, 1584 were from Metro Manila, 147 from Cavite, 143 from Laguna, 140 from Negros Occidental, and 123 from Batangas.

“Of the 3,249 reported cases today, 2,607 (80%) occurred within the recent 14 days (August 14 – August 27, 2020). The top regions with cases in the recent two weeks were NCR (1,180 or 45%), Region 4A (515 or 20%) and Repatriates (253 or 10%),” the DOH said.

Over 500, or 566, recoveries were reported today, bringing the total to 133990.

The 97 deaths reported today brought the total to 3234.

Of these, the DOH said 40 occurred in August (41%), 51 in July (53%) 5 in June (5%) and 1 in April (1%).

“Deaths were from NCR (63 or 65%), Region 4A (15 or 15%), Region 9 (7 or 7%), Region 7 (5 or 5%), Region 3 (3 or 3%), Repatriates (2 or 2%), Region 6 (1 or 1%), and Region 11 (1 or 1%),” the DOH said.

The DOH said for these results, there were 29 duplicates that were removed from the total case count.

Of these, 12 recovered cases were removed.

Twenty-four cases that were previously reported as recovered were also counted as deaths after final validation.

Metro Manila is expected to be under a general community quarantine until Aug. 31.

Under the GCQ, restrictions are further eased.

Metro Manila mayors, however, called for some restrictions to remain in place, noting the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country when the region was first placed under a GCQ in July until a stricter two-week modified enhanced community quarantine was imposed.

A uniform 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew is therefore implemented in most of Metro Manila, while other establishments, which the government had allowed to operate under the first GCQ, are still not allowed to open.