COVID-19 cases in PHL breach 197,000 mark; recoveries rise to 132,396

(Eagle News) — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country breached the 197,000 mark after the Department of Health reported 2,965 additional cases on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

The DOH said of the 197,164 total cases, 61,730 were active.

Of these, 91.6 percent were mild, 6.1 percent asymptomatic, 0.9 percent severe, and 1.4 percent critical.

The DOH said the 2,965 additional COVID-19 cases were from tests done by 86 out of 109 labs.

Of these, 1,575 came from Metro Manila, 237 from Negros Occidental, 151 from Laguna, 129 from Cavite, and 95 from Batangas.

Recoveries rose to 132,396 with the 368 additional ones reported today.

The death toll also increased to 3,038, the DOH said, with the inclusion of 34 additional ones.

Metro Manila is still under a general community quarantine, which means some restrictions have been eased.

Gyms and other establishments, however, are not allowed to open under this GCQ even if they were allowed to operate in the first GCQ in Metro Manila in July.

Metro Manila mayors have also imposed a uniform curfew of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.