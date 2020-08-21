COVID-19 cases in PHL breach 182,000 mark with 4,786 additional cases

(Eagle News) — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country breached the 182,000 mark on Friday, Aug. 21, after the Department of Health reported 4,786 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total 182,365 cases, 64,906 were active.

Of these, 91.5 percent were mild, 6.5 percent asymptomatic, 0.8 percent severe, and 1.2 percent critical.

The DOH said the 4,786 newly-announced cases were from total tests done by 103 out of 109 laboratories.

Of these, 2,716 came from Metro Manila; 267 from Cavite; 222 from Laguna; and 185 each from Batangas and Rizal.

Recoveries increased to 114,519, with the additional 616 reported.

The death toll rose to 2,940, after the DOH reported 59 today.

Metro Manila is on its third day of the general community quarantine since a two-week modified enhanced community quarantine was imposed in the region to give medical workers a “time-out.”

In GCQ areas, restrictions are further eased.

But Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said some restrictions have been maintained under this GCQ, in line with the call of Metro Manila mayors who noted an immediate spike in COVID-19 cases after Metro Manila was first classified as a GCQ area in July.

For instance, Roque said gyms, which the government had said could operate in the first GCQ in Metro Manila, will so far remain closed.

Only mass gatherings of up to ten people are also allowed.