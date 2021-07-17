COVID-19 cases in PHL breach 1,500,000 mark

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 1502359 on Saturday, July 17, after the Department of Health reported 6040 additional cases.

Of the total cases, 47257 were active.

Of these, 91.8 percent were mild, 2 percent asymptomatic, 2.7 percent were severe, 1.6 percent critical, and 1.89 percent moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1428504 including the 7213 additional ones.

The death toll is now at 26598, including the additional 122 deaths.

The Philippines COVID-19 vaccination is ongoing, with members of the A4 and A5 categories being inoculated.