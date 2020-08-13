COVID-19 cases in PHL breach 147,000 mark with 4002 cases announced today

(Eagle News) — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country breached the 147000 mark on Thursday, Aug. 13, after the Department of Health reported 4002 cases on the same day.

The DOH said of the total 147526 cases, 74713 were active cases.

Of these, 91.2 percent were mild, 7.3 percent asymptomatic, 0.6 percent severe and 0.9 percent critical.

The DOH said the 4,002 newly-announced cases were from tests done by 93 out of 100 laboratories.

Of the newly-announced cases, 2445 were from the National Capital Region, 319 from Laguna, 212 from Cebu, 142 from Rizal, and 101 from Cavite.

Recoveries rose to 70387, including the 1403 reported today.

Twenty-three deaths were reported today, bringing the total to 2426.

Members of the Cabinet have been assigned to implement localized lockdowns in Metro Manila once restrictions are eased.

The modified enhanced community quarantine is expected to end on Aug. 18.