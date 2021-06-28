COVID-19 cases in PHL breach 1,400,000 mark

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines breached the 1,400,000 mark after the Department of Health reported 5604 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total 1403588 cases, 52029 were active.

Of these, 90.1 percent were mild, 5 percent asymptomatic, 1.4 percent were critical, 2.1 percent severe, and 1.49 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1327103 including the additional 6154 recoveries.

The death toll is now at 24456, including the 84 additional ones.

The OCTA research group has said COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila have decreased by 9 percent.

It said based on recent data, Metro Manila averaged 667 new cases daily from June 21 to 27.

It said that was lower than the average of 731 daily new infections from June 14 to 20.

The DOH earlier said, however, that cases in other parts of Luzon and in Visayas and Mindanao were increasing.