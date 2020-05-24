Featured News, National

COVID-19 cases in PHL breach 14000 mark; recoveries climb to 3249

on
COVID-19 cases in the country have breached the 14000 mark, following the addition of 258 cases, the DOH said on Sunday, May 24./DOH/

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country has reached 14035 after the Department of Health reported 258  additional cases.

Of the new cases, the DOH said  75  percent or 195 cases came from Metro Manila; 20  percent or 51  cases from  other areas; and 5 percent or 12 cases from repatriates.

Recoveries rose to 3249, with the addition of 72.

The death toll stands at 868, including the five new ones.

The Palace has warned of a second wave of COVID-19 Infections if the public did not cooperate amid the easing of some restrictions in some areas, including Metro Manila.

President Rodrigo Duterte has urged patience, perseverance and resilience, noting that the end to the COVID-19 crisis was still months away.

He had said a vaccine could be out by early next year.

He has also offered a P50-million reward to any Filipino who would produce a vaccine.

Related Posts