COVID-19 cases in PHL breach 14000 mark; recoveries climb to 3249

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country has reached 14035 after the Department of Health reported 258 additional cases.

Of the new cases, the DOH said 75 percent or 195 cases came from Metro Manila; 20 percent or 51 cases from other areas; and 5 percent or 12 cases from repatriates.

Recoveries rose to 3249, with the addition of 72.

The death toll stands at 868, including the five new ones.

The Palace has warned of a second wave of COVID-19 Infections if the public did not cooperate amid the easing of some restrictions in some areas, including Metro Manila.

President Rodrigo Duterte has urged patience, perseverance and resilience, noting that the end to the COVID-19 crisis was still months away.

He had said a vaccine could be out by early next year.

He has also offered a P50-million reward to any Filipino who would produce a vaccine.