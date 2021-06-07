COVID-19 cases in PHL breach 1,276,000 mark

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines breached the 1,276,000 mark after the Department of Health reported 6539 additional cases.

Of the 1,276,004 total cases, according to DOH data, 58854 were active.

Of these, 93.4 percent were mild, 2.4 percent asymptomatic, 1.3 percent critical, 1.7 percent severe, and 1.16 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1,195,181 including the additional 6969 ones.

Seventy-one additional deaths pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 21,969.

The Philippines kicked off its vaccination drive in March, starting with members from the A1 to A3 categories, or the medical workers, senior citizens, and persons with comorbidities.

On Monday, the Philippine government officially announced the start of the vaccination of members of the A4 category, or the economic frontliners, among others.

So far, the NCR Plus area, including Metro Manila, is under a general community quarantine with restrictions.

The community quarantine is expected to be lifted on June 15.