COVID-19 cases in Navotas reach 13

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in Navotas has reached 13.

The local government said of the 13, three have died.

Of the 13, one each was from Navotas East and NBBS Kaunlaran.

Two each were from North Bay Boulevard North,Sipac-Almacen,NBBS Dagat-dagatan (one death) and Tangos South (one death); and three from San Jose (one death).

There are so far 118 patients under monitoring and 72 patients under investigation.

The Philippines has so far recorded over 4000 COVID-19 cases.