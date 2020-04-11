COVID-19 cases in Las Piñas rise to 56

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in Las Piñas has climbed to 56.

In an update on Saturday, April 11, the local government said of the 56, one each was from Almanza Uno, Almanza Dos, Barangay Elias Aldana, and Talon Singko; two from Barangay Daniel Fajardo, Manuyo Uno, Pulanglupa Uno and Pamplona Tres; three each from Pamplona Uno, Pulanglupa Dos, and Talon Uno; four each from Pamplona Dos, Talon Kuwatro and Zapote; five each from Pilar and Manuyo Dos; six from BF International Village-CAA; and seven from Talon Dos.

Ten patients have recovered while six have died.

Fifty-five people are under investigation, while 300 are being monitored.

The Philippines has so far confirmed over 4000 COVID-19 cases.

President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon to stop the spread of the virus.