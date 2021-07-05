COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climb to 1,441,746

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines are now at 1,441,746 after the Department of Health reported 5392 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 51594 were active.

Of these, 91.1 percent were mild, 3.8 percent asymptomatic, 1.5 percent critical, 2.1 percent severe, and 1.57 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1364960 including the additional 6477 ones.

The death toll is now at 25192 including the additional 43 ones.

The Philippines’ COVID-19 vaccination drive is ongoing, with members of the A1 to A5 categories now undergoing inoculation.

The DOH has said border controls were on “heightened alert” for the Delta variant.

Earlier, the World Health Organization said the Delta variant was the globally dominant COVID-19 variant due to its increased transmissibility.