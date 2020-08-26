COVID-19 cases among police personnel reach 3,669

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases among police personnel have reached 3669 after the Philippine National Police reported 120 additional cases on Wednesday night.

The PNP said no death has been reported, which means the tally remains at 16.

Recoveries rose to 2626 with the 69 additional ones.

Suspect cases are at 2819, while probable cases have reached 628.

Police personnel remain among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as they assist local government units in the implementation of health and safety protocols and laws.

The PNP had said its personnel would continue to man quarantine checkpoints with Metro Manila under a general community quarantine until Aug. 31.