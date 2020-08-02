COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos reach 9569

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos have reached 9569 after 13 more cases were confirmed from the Asia and the Pacific.

The DFA said 5572 have so far recovered, with 3326 undergoing treatment.

Over 600, or 671, have so far died.

The Americas have the most number of COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos so far, with 175.

This was followed by the Middle East and Africa, with 395; and Europe with 95 deaths.

The Asia-Pacific region has so far reported six deaths.

“Compared to yesterday’s percentages, the total number of those have recovered from COVID-19 slightly increased to 58.2% of the total confirmed cases. While those who are under treatment decreased to 34.8%. Meanwhile, the percentage of those who died due to the disease remained at 7%,” the DFA said.

According to the DFA, it has so far repatriated 115,793 Overseas Filipino Workers since the first repatriation flight of OFWs affected by the COVID-19 pandemic arrived from Wuhan in February 2020.

The DFA said it is eyeing the repatriation of an estimated 100,000 nationals abroad within the next two months.

“The DFA remains steadfast in promoting and protecting the welfare of our fellow Filipinos in the midst of this pandemic that continues to affect our millions of Filipinos overseas,” the DFA said.