COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos reach 14,558

(Eagle News) — Two more COVID-19 cases have been reported among overseas Filipinos.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad to 14558.

An additional death also pushed the total fatalities due to COVID-19 to 978.

No additional recovery was reported, which means the COVID-19 recoveries among Filipinos based outside the country remain at 9155.

Based on DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among overseas Filipinos, with 8103, 4755, and 633, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, with 853 and 549, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths, at 21.

“The DFA shall continue to keep track of the status of overseas Filipinos, and facilitate repatriations, whenever possible,” the department said.