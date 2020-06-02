COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos now at 5,218, with more than 2,100 recoveries, 300 deaths

(Eagle News) – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported 34 new confirmed COVID-19 cases involving overseas Filipinos, with the total number of confirmed cases now at 5,218 as of Monday, June 1.

“Based on the latest figures, the daily rate of confirmed cases decreased with only 34 new cases while daily rate of recoveries increased with 16 new recoveries in the Americas and Middle East”, the DFA said in a statement.

The total number of recoveries is now at 2,167, with 2,709 overseas Filipinos undergoing treatment.

Three new fatalities were recorded, all in the Middle East, bringing the total to 342.

Eagle News Service