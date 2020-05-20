COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos now at 2,431; still more recoveries than fatalities, says DFA

(Eagle News) – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported 26 new confirmed COVID-19 cases involving overseas Filipinos, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,431 as of Tuesday, May 19.

Only one new death was recorded, from the Middle East, bringing to 280 the total number of COVID-19 related deaths among overseas Filipinos.

Twenty-one new recoveries were also reported from Asia and the Pacific and Middle East regions, with the total now at 849.

Over 1,300 Filipinos are currently undergoing treatment because of the novel coronavirus.

“Based on the latest figures, Europe and the Middle East still have the highest number of COVID-19 positive Filipinos with over 700 cases each.” the DFA said in a statement.

Based on DFA’s data, “Asia and the Pacific has the fewest number of cases at 447,” while “the Americas still has the highest number of fatalities due to COVID-19 at 149.”

Eagle News Service