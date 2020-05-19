COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos now at 2,405; no new cases reported in the Asia-Pacific region for 2 consecutive days

(Eagle News) – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported eight new confirmed COVID-19 cases involving overseas Filipinos, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,405 as of Monday, May 18.

Two (5) new fatalities were recorded, bringing to 279 the total number of COVID-19 related deaths among overseas Filipinos.

Two (2) new recoveries were also reported, with the total now at 828.

“This is also the 2nd consecutive day where no new reports were received from the Asia and the Pacific,” the DFA said in a statement.

Based on DFA’s data, “the total number of Filipinos abroad who recovered from COVID-19 remains almost three times more than the total fatalities and comprises 34% of the total confirmed cases.”

