COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos now at 20,276

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos are now at 20276.

According to recent Department of Foreign Affairs data, this was after two additional cases were reported.

No new recovery nor fatality was reported, which means the recovery total and death toll remain at 12085 and 1219, respectively.

According to the DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 11531, 6293, and 812, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 986 and 627, respectively.

The Asia-Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos, at 33.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, remains fully committed to monitoring and assisting our nationals abroad amid the pandemic,” the department said.