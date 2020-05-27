COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos climb to 2,635; more recoveries, no new fatalities recorded

(Eagle News) – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported 18 new confirmed COVID-19 cases involving overseas Filipinos, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,635 as of Tuesday, May 26.

“Today, the DFA confirms no new fatalities due to COVID-19 reported by our foreign service posts among Filipinos abroad. Just as significant, the daily rate of confirmed cases decreased with only 18 new confirmed COVID-19 cases while the daily rate of recoveries increased,” the DFA said in a statement.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths among overseas Filipinos remains at 328.

Meanwhile, 16 new recoveries were recorded, mostly from Europe and Asia and the Pacific, with the total now at 905.

The total number of overseas Filipinos under treatment for the coronavirus has reached 1,402.

Eagle News Service