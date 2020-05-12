COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos climb to 2,233, with 669 recoveries and 261 deaths

(Eagle News) – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported 38 new confirmed COVID-19 cases involving overseas Filipinos, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,233 as of Tuesday, May 12.

The Department also reported 1 new death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related fatalities to 261.

Twenty five new recoveries were also recorded, with the total now at 669.

“Based on the latest figures, the total number of Filipinos who recovered from COVID-19 at 669 remains more than twice than the total fatalities and is now almost 30% of the total confirmed cases”, the DFA said in a statement.

Cases recorded on Tuesday were from the Asia and the Pacific, Europe, and Middle East, with no new reports received from the Americas.

Eagle News Service