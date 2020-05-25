COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos breach 2,600 mark; 34 new deaths reported from Middle East

(Eagle News) – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported 94 new confirmed COVID-19 cases involving overseas Filipinos, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,617 as of Monday, May 25.

Thirty four (34) new fatalities were also recorded from the Middle East region, bringing to 328 the total number of COVID-19 related deaths among overseas Filipinos.

Meanwhile, 10 new recoveries were recorded as well, from Europe and Middle East, with the total now at 889.

The total number of overseas Filipinos under treatment for the coronavirus has reached 1,400.

“Based on the latest figures, the DFA confirms that Europe and the Middle East still have the highest number of COVID-19 positive Filipinos”, the DFA said in a statement.

On the other hand, “Asia and the Pacific has fewest number of cases, while the Americas still has the highest number of fatalities.”

Eagle News Service