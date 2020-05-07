COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos breach 1,900 mark; deaths reach 215: DFA

(Eagle News) – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported 38 new confirmed COVID-19 cases involving overseas Filipinos, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,905 as of Wednesday, May 6.

The DFA also reported 10 new recoveries, bringing the total to 523, and 1 death, for a total of 215 COVID-19 related fatalities.

“Based on the updated figures, the total number of our nationals abroad who have recovered from COVID-19 remains higher than the total number of deaths”, the DFA statement said.

The DFA also reiterated its advice to overseas Filipinos affected by the suspension of flights at NAIA to “contact the nearest Philippine Embassy or Consulate where they are currently located, through OFW Help Facebook page and the DFA website.”

