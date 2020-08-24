COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos breach 10,000 mark; recoveries rise to 6,014

(Eagle News)–The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos breached the 10,000 mark–now at 10,003– with 19 additional cases in the Middle East.

The DFA said the number of recoveries as of Monday also rose to 6014 after 61 new recoveries were reported from Asia and the Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East.

“As the DFA personnel in our (foreign service posts) continue to monitor the status of our Filipino community abroad and work to safely repatriate more of our stranded nationals, we look forward and hope to receiving more reports of recoveries in the coming days..,” the DFA said.

Nine additional fatalities from the Middle Eastern region brought the death toll to 742.

According to the DFA, the Middle East and Africa still had the most number of deaths, with 461.

They were followed by the Americas with 178, and Europe with 95.

The Asia Pacific Region was last on the list with eight deaths so far.