COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos at 2,455; total recoveries 3 times more than fatalities, says DFA

(Eagle News) – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported 24 new confirmed COVID-19 cases involving overseas Filipinos, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,455 as of Wednesday, May 20.

Four new fatalities were also recorded, bringing to 284 the total number of COVID-19 related deaths among overseas Filipinos.

Nine new recoveries were recorded as well, with the total now at 858.

“[T]he total number of overseas Filipinos who recovered from COVID-19 at 858 cases is now three times more than the total fatalities at 284 and comprises almost 35% of the total confirmed cases”, the DFA said in a statement.

