COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad now at 18,005

(Eagle News) — Four more Filipinos abroad have tested positive for COVID-19.

The additional cases pushed the COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos to 18005, Department of Foreign Affairs data showed.

According to the DFA, four additional recoveries also pushed the recoveries among Filipinos abroad to 11042.

No additional death due to COVID-19 was reported, which means the COVID-19 death toll among overseas Filipinos remains at 1113.

Based on the DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths among Filipinos outside the country, at 10420, 5863, and 730, respectively.

The Americas have the least cases and recoveries so far, at 915 and 603, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos, at 26.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, remains fully committed to monitoring and assisting our nationals abroad amid the pandemic,” the department said.