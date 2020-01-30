Court convicts alleged recruiters of Veloso in another case

(Eagle News)–A Nueva Ecija court has convicted the alleged traffickers of Mary Jane Veloso of large-scale illegal recruitment in a separate case.

Judge Anarica Castillo-Reyes sentenced Maria Cristina Sergio and Julius Lacanilao to life imprisonment in the case filed by Lorna Valino, Ana Marie Gonzales, and Jenalyn Paraiso.

The judge also ordered them to pay a fine of P2 million.

Veloso, who was convicted of illegal drugs possession in Indonesia, is imprisoned in Yogyakarta.

Last year, the SC allowed her to testify in the illegal trafficking case filed against Sergio and Lacanilao on her behalf through deposition.

Lacanilao and Sergio have appealed the SC decision.