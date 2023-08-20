Cotabato Airport resumes flight operations

(Eagle News)–The Cotabato Airport has resumed flight operations following the completion of some critical asphalt overlay runway work.

The Department of Transportation said the airport can, in particular, again accommodate flights from 6 a.m. to 11:59 a.m.

The remaining overlay work for the full completion of the P340.55-million project shall resume in the remaining hours of the day, the DOTr said.

Once the project is fully completed, flights can also start operating during normal hours, it added.