Coronavirus cases increase in Canada

ByThomas I. Likness

EBC Edmonton Bureau

EDMONTON, CANADA (Eagle News) — Public health officials in the western Canadian province of Alberta reported an additional seven cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

Chief medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, said Tuesday the new cases are recovering at home in self-isolation.

One previously announced person is in hospital. That person had a pre-existing condition and is reported in stable condition.

“While new cases are always concerning, Albertans should know that increases are expected as we work aggressively to limit the virus’s spread,” said Hinshaw. “We are all in this together. Every one of us has a role to play in protecting our families, friends and fellow Canadians.”

Hinshaw said seniors are at a higher risk.

“The precautionary measures you take now will help shield yourself and others, especially seniors and people with pre-existing medical conditions, from this virus,” said Hinshaw.

She added all 14 cases in Alberta are travel related.

The risk level in Alberta is currently low, though this may change in the coming weeks, according to health officials.

Federal public health officials reported that, across Canada, there are now 86 cases of coronavirus

Thirty-six of the patients are in Ontario, 32 in British Columbia, 14 in Alberta and four in Quebec.

One infected person, who was a resident of a B-C nursing home, has died.

Of the confirmed cases, 53% are female and 82% are over the age of 40. Thirteen percent have been hospitalized.

(Eagle News Service)