Construction of EDSA Busway bridges, concourse set with MOA signing between DOTr, private partners

(Eagle News)–The Department of Transportation on Monday, Nov. 16, signed a memorandum of agreement with its private partners for the construction of EDSA Busway bridges with a concourse.

The DOTr said the MOA was signed between SM Prime Holdings, D.M. Wesceslao and Associates Incorporated, and Double Dragon Properties Corporation.

The department said the EDSA Busway bridges with concourse–which will be donated by the private partners— will be strategically located at the following locations: SM Mall of Asia, SM North EDSA, SM Megamall, President D. Macapagal Boulevard in Aseana City, and at EDSA near the corner of President D. Macapagal Avenue.

The DOTr said the structures were “indispensable components” of the new EDSA Busway as they will “further provide safer, more convenient, and PWD (Persons with Disabilities)-friendly walkways for the riding public using the EDSA Busway stations, and for pedestrians crossing EDSA from one side to the other.”

“‘Laking ginhawa ‘ho nito sa mga kababayan natin, lalo na sa mga senior citizen, mga may kapansanan, at buntis. Hindi na ‘ho sila mahihirapan mag-akyat-baba sa paggamit ng busway. Malaking bagay din ‘ho ito para siguruhin na ligtas silang makatatawid at makasasakay,” Transportation Secretary Art Tugade said.

“With your help and support, our goal of providing safe, reliable, seamless, and efficient travel for the riding public will further continue. Higit sa lahat, we are making history by changing the system of our public transportation for the better,” he added.

The EDSA Busway runs from Monumento in Caloocan City to the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

It was established in cooperation with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, the Department of Public Works and Highways, and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.

Since its launch, the department said the EDSA Busway reduced travel time from the previous 3 to 3.5 hours from Monumento to PITX, to 50 minutes to 1 hour.