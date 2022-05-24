Congress convenes as National Board of Canvassers

(Eagle News) — Congress convened as the National Board of Canvassers on Tuesday, May 24, in a bid to start the canvassing of votes in the presidential and vice presidential races.

The Senate contingent composed of Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, and Senators Imee Marcos, Grace Poe, Nancy Binay, and Pia Cayetano was led by Senate President Vicente Sotto III.

The House of Representatives contingent, meanwhile, was composed of Majority Leader Martin Romualdez, Cavite Rep. Abraham Tolentino, Cavite Rep. Crispin Remulla, Ilocos Sur Rep. Kristine Singson-Meehan, Zamboanga City Rep. Manuel Jose Dalipe, and AAMBIS-OWA Party-list Rep. Sharon Garin.

The House was led by Speaker Lord Allan Velasco.

Earlier, Zubiri said Congress was eyeing the proclamation of the country’s new president and vice president by Wednesday, March 25.

The partial and unofficial tally so far shows former Senator Bongbong Marcos leading the presidential race by a landslide, with 31,104,175 votes as opposed to Vice President Leni Robredo’s 14,822,051 votes.

Marcos’ running mate, Davao Mayor Sara Duterte, is also leading the vice presidential race by a landslide, with 31,561,948 votes compared to Kiko Pangilinan’s 9,232,883 votes.

Pangilinan is Robredo’s running mate.

