Commission on Appointments confirms Santos as AFP chief

Appointment of first female Navy commodore also confirmed

The Commission on Appointments on Wednesday, Feb. 12, confirmed the appointments of Gen. Felimon Santos Jr. and Luzviminda Camacho as the first female Navy commodore./Meanne Corvera/Eagle News/

(Eagle News)–The Commission on Appointments on Wednesday, Feb. 12, confirmed the appointment of Gen. Felimon Santos Jr. as Armed Forces of the Philippines chief.

The CA also confirmed the appointment of Luzviminda Camacho, the first female Navy Commodore.

Before he was chosen by President Rodrigo Duterte as the replacement of General Noel Clement, Santos was commander of the  Eastern Mindanao Command.

Clement  retired as AFP chief on Jan. 5.

