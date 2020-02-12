Commission on Appointments confirms Santos as AFP chief

Appointment of first female Navy commodore also confirmed

(Eagle News)–The Commission on Appointments on Wednesday, Feb. 12, confirmed the appointment of Gen. Felimon Santos Jr. as Armed Forces of the Philippines chief.

The CA also confirmed the appointment of Luzviminda Camacho, the first female Navy Commodore.

Before he was chosen by President Rodrigo Duterte as the replacement of General Noel Clement, Santos was commander of the Eastern Mindanao Command.

Clement retired as AFP chief on Jan. 5.