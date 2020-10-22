Comelec: Voter registration now from Mondays to Fridays

(Eagle News)–Voter registration is now from Mondays to Fridays, the Commission on Elections said.

According to Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez, the commission deemed it “necessary” to revert to the weekday schedule from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day to allow for a disinfection on Saturdays of all Offices of the Election Officer nationwide.

When voter registration resumed on Sept. 1, it was scheduled from Tuesdays to Saturdays.

In critical areas that may be localized under an enhanced community quarantine, though, voter registration remains suspended pursuant to Resolution No. 10674.

The public was also reminded that anti-COVID-19 measures remain place.

These include the wearing of face masks and face shields.

The number of people allowed inside offices is also limited.

Applicants were also urged to bring their own pens.

Earlier, Jimenez urged applicants download application forms from the Comelec site before proceeding to the election officer office.

Comelec also reminded the public not to sign the downloaded forms, as they should be signed in front of an election officer.

“For further questions and clarifications, the Comelec official social media channels are always open to serve you,” Jimenez said.