Comelec temporarily closes all offices in Intramuros, Manila following COVID-19 transmission among employees

(Eagle News) — The Commission on Elections temporarily closed all its offices in Intramuros, Manila after a recent transmission of COVID-19 among its employees.

In a statement, Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said to be temporarily shut down are the main office and the offices of the regional election director of the National Capital Region, Region IV-A and Region IV-B.

The closure starts on March 11 and will end on March 24.

“We wish to assure the public, however, that work remains unhampered,” Jimenez said.

He said the offices could be reached during regular working hours through their official email address and other official online communication platforms.

He said official Facebook and Twitter accounts of the Comelec could also be reached.

“Preparations for the Palawan plebiscite as well as the 2022 national and local elections are underway and will continue to be undertaken by the officials and employees responsible,” he added.