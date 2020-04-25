Comelec: Suspension of voter registration extended to June 30

(Eagle News)–The Commission on Elections on Saturday, April 25, announced the extension of the suspension of voter registration activities.

In a statement, Comelec Executive Director Bartolome Sinocruz Jr. said the extension of the suspension to June 30 was “in light of the extension of the implementation of the Enhanced Community Quarantine until May 15 in select areas in the country.”

“The conduct of voter registration is not yet advisable since there will be restrictions on the movement of people and on certain activities,” Sinocruz said.

The Comelec said the extension of the suspension covers voter registration and the issuance of voter’s certification in all its offices and satellite registration sites.

“The period from May 1 to June 30 will give the Commission time to put in place anti-COVID-19 measures in relation to the conduct of the registration of voters once it resumes,” Sinocruz said.

President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the enhanced community quarantine in selected areas, including Metro Manila, to May 15 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Philippines has so far confirmed over 7000 COVID-19 cases.