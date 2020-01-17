Comelec suspends voter registration in Taal-affected areas

(Eagle News)–The Commission on Elections has suspended voter registration in areas affected by Taal’s volcanic activity.

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said the suspension applies to Agoncillo, Alitagtag, Balete, Laurel, Lemery, Mataasnakahoy, Sta. Teresita, Taal, Talisay and San Nicolas.

Jimenez said the suspension also applies to Tagaytay City, Amadeo, Alfonso, Indang and Silang in Cavite, and areas where roads are impassable due to volcanic ash.

He said voters registration will resume on Jan. 20.