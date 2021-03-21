Comelec shortens voter registration hours, suspends satellite registration

(Eagle News) — The Commission on Elections will shorten voter registration hours and suspend satellite registration.

In a statement, the Comelec said starting Monday, March 22, until April 4, all offices of the election officer nationwide will accept applications only from Mondays to Thursdays, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Prior to this, voter registration hours were from Mondays to Fridays, including holidays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The issuance of voter’s certifications, however, will be until 5 p.m.

“Wearing of face mask and face shield is mandatory. To minimize physical contact, the accomplishment of the application form and setting of appointment via irehistro.comelec.gov.ph is encouraged,” Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said.

Fridays, Comelec said, are for the disinfection of offices.

Should the local government unit prescribe a different day for the disinfection, though, Comelec said offices will be closed on that day and Friday.

Meanwhile, the conduct of satellite registration in barangay halls, daycare centers, covered courts and other satellite offices is suspended “until further notice.”

Jimenez advised those with appointments on days when voter registration is no longer conducted to contact their OEO for instructions or rebooking.

According to the Comelec, the developments are in view of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the country and in line with Memorandum Circular No. 85, s. 2021 of the Office of the President.

The Philippines is at present battling a surge in COVID-19 cases, with the Octa research group saying as many as 11,000 daily cases could be reported by the end of March if the surge continues unabated.

On Saturday, the Philippines reported 7,999 additional COVID-19 cases, the most it reported in a single day since the pandemic began.