Comelec: Repatriated Filipinos can apply for transfer of overseas registration until Sept. 30

(Eagle News)–Repatriated Filipinos have until Sept. 30 to apply for a transfer of their overseas registration.

The Commission on Elections said it extended the deadline from Aug. 31 to “prevent the disenfranchisement of a great number of our kababayans who have been unexpectedly repatriated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said they can still exercise their right to suffrage if they are in the Philippines on election day by casting their ballot here.

According to the Comelec, voters intending to transfer registration records from overseas to the Philippines must be residents of the locality where they intend to vote in the next elections.

The voter must also file the application personally with the Office of the Election Officer in the locality.

The next polls will be held in May 2022.