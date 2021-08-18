Comelec rejects proposal to move voter registration deadline to October 31

Says voter registration hours to be extended instead

(Eagle News)– The Commission on Elections has rejected the proposal to move the voter registration deadline to October 31, 2021, opting to extend registration hours instead.

In a statement, Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said the decision was made by the Comelec en banc following a discussion of the proposal made by seven senators to extend the voter registration period beyond the original date set on September 30.

Jimenez said the en banc “unanimously approved” instead the extension of registration hours and the opening of voter registration on Saturdays and holidays for the remaining days of the voter registration period.

Comelec commissioner Rowena Guanzon said in a Tweet that the en banc approved the extension of registration hours “Monday up to 7 PM and on Saturday up to 5PM.”

According to Jimenez, in making the decision, the en banc cited concerns about the “timeline of preparations for the 2022 National and Local Elections, as well as significant continuing apprehensions about the health and safety of the public and of COMELEC personnel.”