Comelec: PWDs, senior citizens with deactivated registrations may vote in 2022 elections

Details on process for reactivation of registration to be released

(Eagle News) — Persons with disabilities and senior citizens whose voter registrations have been deactivated may vote in the 2022 elections.

This was after the Commission on Elections en banc approved the reactivation of the registration status of PWDs and senior citizens who failed to vote in two consecutive elections.

Comelec commissioner Rowena Guanzon made the announcement in a Tweet on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

She said the reactivation would take place “through email” and the “oath before the [election] officer thru video.”

“Wait for procedure details,” she said.

Metro Manila is under an enhanced community quarantine until Aug. 20.

Comelec has suspended voter registration in the National Capital Region as a result and in other areas under ECQ and modified enhanced community quarantine.

The voter registration will end on September 30.