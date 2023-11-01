Comelec on BSKE 2023: Canvassing of ballots completed

(Eagle News)–The canvassing of ballots cast during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections has been 100% completed, the Commission on Elections said.

It said this translates to completed canvassing in 42,001 barangays.

No failure of elections was reported.

All the winners were also proclaimed except for those who were ordered suspended by the Comelec.

The proclamation of candidates with tie votes was also suspended with the electoral boards availing of the five-day notice rule, the poll body said.

Earlier, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said the winners of the BSKE elections should assume office during a transition period of three weeks.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos advised the newly-elected officials to coordinate with DILG officials for a smooth turnover.

The BSKE was held on October 30, except for some barangays in Lanao del Sur and Samar.

These seven barangays held their elections a day later because of delays in the arrival of election materials.