Comelec: No voter registration in areas covered by NCR Plus bubble from March 29 to 31

(Eagle News) — There will be no voter registration in Commission on Elections offices in areas covered by the NCR Plus bubble from March 29 to 31.

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez made the announcement in a Tweet, noting the reimposition of the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, and Bulacan starting March 29.

The ECQ, which was reimposed over the weekend in a bid to curb the surge in COVID-19 cases, is expected to end on April 4.

Jimenez said work in NCR Plus offices shall be suspended from March 29 to 31.

Voter registration is expected to end on September 30, 2021.

Under the ECQ, the movement of persons is again limited, with only those working in industries allowed to operate during the ECQ, other authorized persons outside residences, and those availing of necessities allowed to leave their residences.