Comelec: More hours, Saturdays added for voter registration in specific areas

(Eagle News) — The Commission on Elections announced on Saturday, Oct. 16, the extension of voter registration hours and the addition of Saturdays for the same in Metro Manila.

In a statement, Comelec said voter registration in the following areas will also be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, with Saturday registration “but only up to 5 p.m. on Oct. 16 and 23, 2021”:

municipalities of Alcala and San Quintin in Pangasinan;

Tarlac City and the municipalities of Capas and Concepcion in Tarlac;

all municipalities and city in Quezon Province;

Labo, Camarines Norte;

Castilla, Sorsogon; and

the cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu in Cebu Province

Meanwhile, the following areas will have Saturday registration on October 16 and 23:

municipalities of Anda, Sto. Tomas and Sual in Pangasinan;

municipalities of Aringay, Balaoan and Caba in La Union;

all cities and municipalities of Ilocos Sur; and

municipalities of Balatan, Bula, Cabusao, Goa, Lagonoy, Libmanan, Magarao, Minalabac, Ragay, Sagnay, San Fernando, San Jose, Tigaon and Tinambac in Camarines Sur

Weekday registration in those areas, however, will still be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“The rest of the country will follow the registration days and hours of Mondays to Fridays, 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. However, registration will be conducted on the last day, October 30, 2021, which is a Saturday,” Comelec said.

The poll body said the last leg of voter registration will be held mostly in areas which can accommodate a higher number of registrants such as in specific malls of Robinsons Malls, Ayala Malls and SM Supermalls.

It said gymnasiums, other commercial establishments and other big spaces may also be designated as satellite registration sites.

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said all types of application will be accepted, “not just those that may come from first-time registrants.”

Voter registration has been extended to Oct. 30.

The local and national elections will be held in May 2022.