Comelec denies petition seeking to declare Bongbong Marcos as a nuisance candidate

(Eagle News) — The Commission on Elections has junked a petition seeking to declare Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos as a nuisance candidate in the May 2022 elections.

In a message to reporters, Comelec Spokesperson James Jimenez said the petition in particular of Danilo Lihaylihay was denied by the 2nd Division of the poll body.

According to Jimenez, the division ruled that Marcos did not fall under any of the three broad categories of nuisance candidates: one who has filed a candidacy to throw the election process in mockery or disrepute, one who causes confusion among voters by the similarity of names, or one who commits acts or circumstances which clearly demonstrate the lack of a bona fide intention to run for office.

No additional details were available so far.

Marcos is the standard bearer of Partido Federal ng Pilipinas.

His running mate is Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, President Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter.